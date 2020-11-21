Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ben Carson: Was 'Extremely Sick,' Trump Cleared for Monoclonal Antibodies

Newsmax Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says he was "extremely sick" with the coronavirus, but President Donald Trump cleared him for the monoclonal antibody treatment he'd received himself. "President Trump was following my condition and cleared me for the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lewandowski Is the Latest Trump Adviser to Contract Coronavirus [Video]

Lewandowski Is the Latest Trump Adviser to Contract Coronavirus

Lewandowski Is the Latest Trump Adviser to Contract Coronavirus. According to NBC News, Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski ... . ... is the latest person in the president's circle to have..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published
Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19

On Monday morning, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
HUD Secretary Ben Carson reportedly tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

HUD Secretary Ben Carson reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest member of the Trump administration to contract the respiratory disease.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:28Published