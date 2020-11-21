From the archives: Jonathan Pollard on 60 Minutes
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard was released Friday from parole and is now free to travel to Israel. In 1988, he spoke to Mike Wallace
Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard was released Friday from parole and is now free to travel to Israel. In 1988, he spoke to Mike Wallace
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jonathan Pollard U.S. civilian intelligence analyst turned Israeli spy
Today in History for November 21stHighlights of this day in history: Thomas Edison says he's invented the phonograph; Gap revealed on Nixon White House tape; Final victim dies in America's..
USATODAY.com
Jonathan Pollard, Convicted Spy, Completes Parole and May Move to IsraelThe former Navy intelligence analyst served 30 years in prison for stealing American secrets during the Cold War. Some of them ultimately ended up with the..
NYTimes.com
Israel Country in Western Asia
Pompeo arrives in the UAE
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:46Published
Mike Pompeo makes first visit by US top diplomat to Golan Heights
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:37Published
Mike Wallace American journalist, game show host and actor
Related news from verified sources