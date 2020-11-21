American charities are working to gather and ultimately airlift medicine, personal protective equipment and supplies to Lebanon following a massive blast at..

Here are the top stories for Saturday, November 21st: Mike Pompeo meets Afghan, Taliban representatives for talks; Lebanon protests continue on Independence Day;..

Five prisoners have died when their getaway car hit a tree after a mass jail-break in Lebanon. A total of 69 prisoners managed to break down their cell doors at..

Thousands join Independence Day march in Poland: Defy COVID-19 Ban In Warsaw



Thousands joined the Independence Day march in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday (November 11) defying the ban imposed by the city hall to curb the spread of COVID-19. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 2 weeks ago

Clashes with police during Poland's Independence Day far-right march in Warsaw



Far-right supporters in Poland clash with police Wednesday (November 11) during an annual Independence Day march in Warsaw, Poland, that went ahead despite a ban on public gatherings due to the pandemi Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 05:12 Published 2 weeks ago