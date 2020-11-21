Global  
 

Pompeo meets Afghan, Taliban reps for talks in Doha

USATODAY.com Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday met with Taliban and Afghan government representatives in Qatar for peace talks. (Nov. 21)
 
