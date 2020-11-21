Global  
 

52 Years Later, IBM Apologizes for Firing Transgender Woman

NYTimes.com Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Lynn Conway was one of the company’s most promising young computer engineers but after confiding to supervisors that she was transgender, they fired her.
