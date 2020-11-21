Global  
 

Trump Leaves G-20 Virtual Summit Before COVID Conference

Newsmax Saturday, 21 November 2020
President Donald Trump on Saturday touted his administration's actions on coronavirus during the Group of 20 (G-20) virtual summit before leaving ahead of the beginning of a side conference between world leaders about the response to the pandemic. 
