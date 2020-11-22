CDC Raises Cruise Line Travel Warning to Very High Risk
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Saturday it recommended all people avoid cruise ship travel as the risk of COVID-19 on liners is very high.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Saturday it recommended all people avoid cruise ship travel as the risk of COVID-19 on liners is very high.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources