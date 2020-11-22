Global  
 

CDC Raises Cruise Line Travel Warning to Very High Risk

Newsmax Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Saturday it recommended all people avoid cruise ship travel as the risk of COVID-19 on liners is very high.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: With US Now Over 250K COVID Deaths, CDC Urging Americans Not To Travel For Thanksgiving

With US Now Over 250K COVID Deaths, CDC Urging Americans Not To Travel For Thanksgiving 00:36

 The CDC says small outdoor dinners with family and friends who live in your community are considered moderate risk, and large indoor gatherings with people not from your household are considered high risk.

