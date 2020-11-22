Global  
 

Pandemic forces many Americans to rely on food banks

CBS News Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to get worse, many in the U.S. are being forced to rely on food banks. In multiple cities, long lines of cars wait for much-needed groceries. Tom Hanson reports.
