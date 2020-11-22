Global  
 

Regeneron Gets Emergency Clearance for COVID-19 Therapy

Newsmax Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s antibody cocktail received an emergency use authorization from U.S. drug regulators for treatment of early COVID-19 symptoms, adding to the expanding arsenal of therapies available to physicians.The treatment, administered to President...
