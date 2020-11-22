Global  
 

Kelly Loeffler quarantining after inconclusive COVID tests

CBS News Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Loeffler tested positive on Friday but was tested again Saturday and the results were inconclusive.
Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia is in quarantine after testing positive for the virus.

 Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, a Republican who is campaigning in a high-stakes runoff election that could determine control of the Senate, is quarantining..
