Presidential Son, Donald Trump Jr., Tests Positive for COVID-19

HNGN Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Presidential Son, Donald Trump Jr., Tests Positive for COVID-19Donald Trump Jr., US President Donald Trump's oldest son, has tested positive for COVID-19. According to journalist Tyler Pager, the 42-year-old did not contract the novel coronavirus when people around him got infected, including his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, but has not become infected.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19 01:11

 U.S. President Donald Trump's oldest son Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 this week, a spokesman confirmed on Friday. Gloria Tso reports.

