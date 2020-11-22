Thousands March in Taiwan Against US Pork Imports Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Thousands of people marched in Taipei's streets on Sunday demanding the reversal of a decision to allow U.S. pork imports into Taiwan, alleging food safety issues.President Tsai Ing-wen's administration lifted a long-standing ban on U.S. pork and beef imports in August, in... 👓 View full article

