Thousands March in Taiwan Against US Pork Imports

Newsmax Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Thousands of people marched in Taipei's streets on Sunday demanding the reversal of a decision to allow U.S. pork imports into Taiwan, alleging food safety issues.President Tsai Ing-wen's administration lifted a long-standing ban on U.S. pork and beef imports in August, in...
