“Sunday Morning” Full Episode 11/22
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Jane Pauley hosts our annual “Food Issue.” In our cover story, Lee Cowan looks at the rise in food insecurity in the U.S. Plus: Martha Teichner meets a bagel business consultant; Rita Braver looks at artistic soup tureens; Seth Doane learns the secrets of making tortellini; Jim Axelrod interviews chef Vikas Khanna, who has built a coalition to feed millions in India; Mark Whitaker discusses Black contributions to American cuisine with chef Marcus Samuelsson; Jonathan Vigliotti meets a heirloom bean entrepreneur; Nancy Giles asks why Americans are so sweet on snacks; Luke Burbank visits America’s oldest Chinese restaurant (in Butte, Montana); Tracy Smith interviews Kate Hudson, actress and World Food Programme ambassador; Conor Knighton visits a mint farm; Kelefa Sanneh discovers new variations in rainbow cookies; and Mo Rocca drinks a toast to applejack, a spirit that helped fortify the American Revolution.
Jane Pauley American journalist
"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 11/15Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, President Barack Obama talks with Gayle King in his first TV interview since the election of Joe Biden. Plus: Conor..
CBS News
Vikas Khanna
Martha Teichner
The basics of baking bagelsLawyer Beth George has a new title: Bagel consultant. She offers lessons in how to bake traditional New York-style bagels, as her company, BYOB Bagels, teaches..
CBS News
Marcus Samuelsson
Recipe: Bitter Greens and GrapefruitA West African-inspired dish from chef Marcus Samuelsson
CBS News
Recipe: Baked Sweet Potatoes with Garlic-Fermented Shrimp ButterChef Marcus Samuelsson's dish ties together the sweetness of the potato and the plump savory profile of the shrimp
CBS News
Jonathan Vigliotti American news presenter
U.S. sets daily record with more than 187,000 new coronavirus casesThe United States is now closing in on 200,000 new cases of the coronavirus every day, which is twice as many each day as when the month began. Jonathan..
CBS News
Lee Cowan American television reporter, correspondent
The rise in Americans' food insecurityCOVID-19 has deepened our nation's hunger crisis. Since the pandemic started, as many as seven million people have enrolled in the federal government's food..
CBS News
Mark Whitaker (journalist)
Rita Braver American journalist
Soup tureen treasuresDelaware's Winterthur Museum houses a historic collection of elegant, stylish or downright weird soup tureens – serving bowls that dish out status, artistry..
CBS News
