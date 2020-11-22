Global  
 

Kate Hudson on being a World Food Programme ambassador

CBS News Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
The work of the U.N. agency trying to keep millions from starving to death earned it the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize – and inspired the actress-entrepreneur to use her platform to raise awareness about people in need
