Kate Hudson on being a World Food Programme ambassador

CBS News Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Every minute of the day, the people at the World Food Programme are trying to keep millions around the world from starving to death. Their work (which earned the United Nations organization this year's Nobel Peace Prize) inspired actress-entrepreneur Kate Hudson to become a World Food Programme ambassador, using her celebrity platform to raise awareness about people in need. Correspondent Tracy Smith reports on Hudson's role of a lifetime.
News video: Kate Hudson praises Goldie Hawn in birthday tribute: She's a goddess

Kate Hudson praises Goldie Hawn in birthday tribute: She's a goddess 00:57

 Kate Hudson has hailed her mother, Goldie Hawn, as a “goddess” ahead of her 75th birthday on Saturday (21.11.20).

Kate Hudson Kate Hudson American actress

World Food Programme World Food Programme Food-assistance branch of the United Nations

Tracy Smith (journalist) American journalist

Nobel Peace Prize Nobel Peace Prize One of five Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel

United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

