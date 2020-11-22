Kate Hudson on being a World Food Programme ambassador
Every minute of the day, the people at the World Food Programme are trying to keep millions around the world from starving to death. Their work (which earned the United Nations organization this year's Nobel Peace Prize) inspired actress-entrepreneur Kate Hudson to become a World Food Programme ambassador, using her celebrity platform to raise awareness about people in need. Correspondent Tracy Smith reports on Hudson's role of a lifetime.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kate Hudson American actress
“Sunday Morning” Full Episode 11/22Jane Pauley hosts our annual “Food Issue.” In our cover story, Lee Cowan looks at the rise in food insecurity in the U.S. Plus: Martha Teichner meets a bagel..
CBS News
Matthew McConaughey reuniting with Kate Hudson, Reese Witherspoon for virtual book tour
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
World Food Programme Food-assistance branch of the United Nations
World could face 'hunger pandemic' in 2021, World Food Programme head warnsIf you thought 2020 was bad, brace yourself for 2021 – experts say things are about to get much worse, with an even more deadly pandemic about to hit...
New Zealand Herald
Nobel Peace Prize winning World Food Programme battling challenges of Covid-19
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:41Published
Tracy Smith (journalist) American journalist
In Conversation: Goldie Hawn and Kurt RussellKurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are spreading holiday cheer as Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Netflix film "The Christmas Chronicles 2." And as correspondent Tracy..
CBS News
"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 11/15Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, President Barack Obama talks with Gayle King in his first TV interview since the election of Joe Biden. Plus: Conor..
CBS News
Nobel Peace Prize One of five Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel
As another laureate wages war, maybe it’s time we rethink the Nobel Peace prizeOnce again, a Nobel Peace laureate is presiding over an attack on its own citizens. Abiy Ahmed is waging a war against the powerful and defiant region of Tigray,..
WorldNews
From peace prize to civil war in a year? Ethiopia PM sends in military
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:46Published
United Nations Intergovernmental organization
Not just isolate, impose sanctions on nations sponsoring terrorism: VP Naidu
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:24Published
Afghanistan can succeed only when terrorism no longer flows across Durand Line: India at UN
IndiaTimes
Related videos from verified sources