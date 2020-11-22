Rainbow cookies get a colorful twist
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
The rainbow cookie, a favorite tri-colored treat – traditionally made in honor of the Italian flag – gets a stylish update incorporating all the colors of the rainbow. New Yorker magazine contributor Kelefa Sanneh takes a bite.
