Biden's 1st Cabinet Picks Expected Tuesday Amid Road Blocks

Newsmax Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden's first Cabinet picks are coming Tuesday and planning is underway for a pandemic-modified inauguration in January as his team moves forward despite road blocks from the Trump administration.Ron Klain, Biden's incoming chief of staff, offered no...
