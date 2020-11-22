Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Health Officials Stressing Proper Food Safety Practices With More People Staying Home & Prepping Turkey Day Meals For 1st Time Because Of Pandemic

cbs4.com Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
With many Americans changing their plans and staying home this Thanksgiving because of the coronavirus, many people could be prepping a Turkey Day meal for the first time. Federal health officials want to remind everyone about proper food safety practices to avoid foodborne illness this holiday season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Pandemic and holidays affecting mental health

Pandemic and holidays affecting mental health 01:13

 The CDC reports more people are turning to drugs and alcohol to cope during this unusual time.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lawmakers demand answers after deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Illinois veterans home [Video]

Lawmakers demand answers after deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Illinois veterans home

Health officials say 27 veterans who were living at the Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle have died from COVID-19 and more than 200 residents and staff tested positive to date.

Credit: WGN     Duration: 03:05Published
Most Americans say they have been saving up to make the holidays extra special during 2020 [Video]

Most Americans say they have been saving up to make the holidays extra special during 2020

 Six in ten Americans expect to be receiving more "creative" gifts than ever before from their loved ones this holiday season, according to new research. And it may be in hopes to make this a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
778,000 More Americans Filed First-Time Unemployment Claims Last Week [Video]

778,000 More Americans Filed First-Time Unemployment Claims Last Week

778,000 More Americans Filed , First-Time Unemployment , Claims Last Week. The Labor Department released the latest figures on Wednesday. First-time claims have risen for the second week in a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published