Health Officials Stressing Proper Food Safety Practices With More People Staying Home & Prepping Turkey Day Meals For 1st Time Because Of Pandemic

cbs4.com Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
With many Americans changing their plans and staying home this Thanksgiving because of the coronavirus, many people could be prepping a Turkey Day meal for the first time. Federal health officials want to remind everyone about proper food safety practices to avoid foodborne illness this holiday season.
