Harvard senior among new class of Rhodes Scholars

USATODAY.com Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
The process to elect the U.S. Rhodes Scholars for 2021 has been completed virtually for the first time as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the globe. Among the winners is Swathi Srinivasan, a senior at Harvard University from Beachwood, Ohio. (Nov. 22)
 
Meet Noah Harris, the first Black man Harvard's student body elected as council president

 Growing up in Mississippi, Noah Harris didn't picture himself going to Harvard. He said, "I just didn't even know that it was it was an option."
USATODAY.com

Harvard's next student body president is making history and a path for others

 Growing up in Mississippi, Noah Harris didn't picture himself going to Harvard. He said, "I just didn't even know that it was it was an option."
 
USATODAY.com

Former Harvard Fencing Coach Charged With Bribery

 The longtime coach is accused of taking $1.5 million to help the sons of a wealthy businessman get admitted to Harvard. The father is also charged.
NYTimes.com
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record [Video]

Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record

Harvard Professor Martin Kulldorff, in an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury, explains why schools should open now. Schools have been shut in India since March in view of Covid-19 pandemic. Professor Kulldorff also explains about the Great Barrington Declaration. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 23:16Published

