G20 summit concludes with vow to provide COVID-19 vaccines for all

CBS News Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
The two-day summit of heads of state was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic and said it would "spare no effort to protect lives."
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

G20 G20 International forum of 19 countries and the EU

G20 leaders promise fair access to coronavirus vaccines [Video]

G20 leaders promise fair access to coronavirus vaccines

Group says it will ‘spare no effort’ in distributing vaccines and pledges debt relief for poor countries, but final communique gives few details.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:56Published

India will not only meet, but exceed Paris pact targets: PM at G20 meet

 Addressing G-20 leaders on a 'circular carbon economy approach' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We will meet our goal of 175 gigawatts of renewable energy..
IndiaTimes
G20 leaders will ‘spare no effort’ to create fair distribution of Covid-19 vaccine [Video]

G20 leaders will ‘spare no effort’ to create fair distribution of Covid-19 vaccine

Credit: G20 In the final press conference of the virtual G20 summit hosted bySaudi Arabia, Mohammed Al-Jadaan the Minister for Finance said the leadersagreed to ensure the fair distribution of coronavirus vaccines worldwide, andsupport poorer countries whose economies have been badly affected by thecrisis.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published
PM Modi at G20 summit: ‘Important to keep focus on fighting climate change’ [Video]

PM Modi at G20 summit: ‘Important to keep focus on fighting climate change’

Climate change must be fought not in silos but in an integrated, comprehensive and holistic way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a G20 event on Sunday and asserted that the entire world can progress faster if there is greater support of technology and finance to developing nations. Addressing the G20 side event on 'Safeguarding the Planet', PM Modi said India is not only meeting its Paris Agreement targets, but also exceeding them. "Inspired by our traditional ethos of living in harmony with the environment, and the commitment of my government, India has adopted low-carbon and climate-resilient development practices," PM said. The entire world can progress faster if there is greater support of technology and finance to the developing world, PM Modi said. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:39Published

