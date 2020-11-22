Trump legal team disavows association with lawyer Sidney Powell
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
"Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own," the Trump campaign said in a statement.
"Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own," the Trump campaign said in a statement.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump Supporter Charged, Coughed on Protester at Prez's Golf CourseOne of President Trump's supporters is facing criminal charges after being caught on tape coughing on someone without a mask on -- and it happened on 45's own..
TMZ.com
Dwayne Johnson refuses to 'concede' Sexiest Man Alive title to Michael B. JordanDwayne Johnson takes a page from President Trump's playbook and declines to concede his Sexiest Man Alive title to Michael B. Jordan. He was kidding.
USATODAY.com
US election: Trump team making false argument about his 2016 transitionIt's not just President-elect Joe Biden's transition that's under a microscope.President Donald Trump and his allies are harking back to his own transition four..
New Zealand Herald
US election: Joe Biden forced to beg as Trump administration holds back transition fundsHaving already raised US$365 million ($527.4m) to win the White House, US President-elect Joe Biden has been forced to turn to crowdfunding to help pay for his..
New Zealand Herald
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources