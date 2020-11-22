Global  
 

Trump legal team disavows association with lawyer Sidney Powell

Sunday, 22 November 2020
"Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own," the Trump campaign said in a statement.
News video: Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani faces embarrassment, black hair dye streams down his face|Oneindia News

Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani faces embarrassment, black hair dye streams down his face|Oneindia News 01:06

 It is the latest in a series of embarrassing events for the former mayor of New York City. An embarrassing moment for US President Donald Trump's lawyer as the heat is melting him already, following the president's defeat in the US election. The amusing incident happened on Thursday when the legal...

