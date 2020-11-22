Trump legal team disavows association with lawyer Sidney Powell

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 2 days ago Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani faces embarrassment, black hair dye streams down his face|Oneindia News 01:06 It is the latest in a series of embarrassing events for the former mayor of New York City. An embarrassing moment for US President Donald Trump's lawyer as the heat is melting him already, following the president's defeat in the US election. The amusing incident happened on Thursday when the legal...