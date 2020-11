You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fauci Tells Americans To Double Down On COVID Precautions



This month there have been major virus breakthroughs from Moderna, BioNTech, and Pfizer. All three announced that their COVID-19 vaccine candidates had passed phase 3 testing. Dr. Anthony Fauci is the.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:31 Published 1 day ago How Long Will It Take To Vaccinate All Americans?



There are currently two COVID-19 vaccines promising results from their Phase 3 trials. Moderna announced that its vaccine was 94.5% effective. Pfizer/BioNTech announced that their vaccine was 95%.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 2 days ago Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Submitted for Emergency Authorization



Pfizer and BioNTech's, COVID-19 Vaccine to Be , Submitted for Emergency Authorization. The vaccine created by the companies is known as BNT162b2. It is the first coronavirus vaccine to be.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:02 Published 2 days ago