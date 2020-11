Drew Lock felt “determined” to rally Broncos against Miami, sore rib and all Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

He was less Buzz Lightyear than Missouri mule, stubborn to the last. But Drew Lock wasn’t going to let a sore rib get in the way of a Week 11 start against the Miami Dolphins at home. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like