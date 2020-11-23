Global  
 

South Carolina Man Set To Be Executed This Month, but Lethal Injection Is Not Available

HNGN Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
South Carolina Man Set To Be Executed This Month, but Lethal Injection Is Not AvailableSet to be executed next month, an inmate from South Carolina was told to choose how he wants to be executed. This is after the last lethal injection drug in South Carolina has expired.
