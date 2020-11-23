Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What We Know About a Suddenly Important Michigan Elections Board

NYTimes.com Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Its work is usually routine, but thanks to a push by President Trump and other Republicans to overturn the election results, the Michigan Board of State Canvassers is now under a microscope.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump's refusal to concede reveals hidden danger facing America

 Donald Trump's antics in the wake of the November 3 election have kept even those with only a passing interest in politics entertained for weeks on end.But while..
New Zealand Herald

'About Half A Scaramucci': Twitter reacts to Donald Trump dumping Sidney Powell from legal team

 Twitter users have reacted to the surprising news today that Donald Trump had dumped one of its top lawyers, Sidney Powell, and implied she had never been a part..
New Zealand Herald

Russia’s Putin says he’s not ready to recognize Biden as US president

 Russian President Vladimir Putin said he’s ready to work with any U.S. leader, but still isn’t ready to recognize the election victory of Joe Biden. “We..
WorldNews

US election: Donald Trump aims to box in Joe Biden on foreign policy

 On its way out the door, the Trump administration is enacting new rules, regulations and orders that it hopes will box in President-elect Joe Biden's..
New Zealand Herald

Michigan Michigan State of the United States of America

Michigan Board of State Canvassers faces potential deadlock on certifying Biden win over Trump

 Unlike many state election boards, Michigan's Board of State Canvassers, which has four members, has no mechanism to break a tie.
USATODAY.com

Republican National Committee, Michigan GOP ask state board to delay certifying election results

 Michigan's elections board recommended certification, saying Detroit had fewer problems than the August primary and the 2016 presidential election.
USATODAY.com

US election: Michigan Republicans seek to delay vote certification

 The Republican Party requests a two-week adjournment in Michigan, citing unsubstantiated fraud claims.
BBC News

Trump continues to deny election loss

 President Trump again falsely claimed Friday that he won re-election, challenging President-Elect Joe Biden's victory, and met with Michigan legislators in an..
CBS News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Georgia GOP shifts strategy to prioritize vote-by-mail ahead of runoff elections

 In a break with President Trump, some Georgia Republicans are now shifting their messaging with regard to mail-in ballots. Meanwhile, Democrats in the state are..
CBS News

Republicans Rewrite an Old Playbook on Disenfranchising Black Americans

 As they try to somehow reverse Joe Biden’s victory, President Trump and his allies have targeted heavily Black cities, painting them as corrupt and trying to..
NYTimes.com

US election 2020: Trump ally urges him to accept defeat in US vote

 Former Republican governor Chris Christie calls the president's legal team an "embarrassment".
BBC News

More Republicans Tiptoe Toward Acknowledging Biden’s Victory

 Many of the most vocal Republicans denouncing President Trump’s refusal to concede are out of office or retiring, but some others have started to join them on..
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michigan GOP Backpedals On Stealing Election For Trump [Video]

Michigan GOP Backpedals On Stealing Election For Trump

Republican members of a Michigan county canvassers board struck a last-minute compromise to certify election results after they initially refused.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:17Published
Discussing The Election, Communicating To Kids Important This Year [Video]

Discussing The Election, Communicating To Kids Important This Year

Three days post-election and the country is still in a situation of uncertainty. It can be stressful for us adults but experts remind us we have to remember, our kids are watching.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:08Published
Officials: Michigan emerges as 'leader' in facilitating historic elections during pandemic [Video]

Officials: Michigan emerges as 'leader' in facilitating historic elections during pandemic

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other state leaders will host a press conference on Wednesday talking about the 2020 general election.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump faces pressure from Republicans to drop 'corrosive' fight to overturn election

Trump faces pressure from Republicans to drop 'corrosive' fight to overturn election John Bolton: Trump is ‘throwing rocks through windows’ HR McMaster: Trump’s actions sowing doubt among electorate Donald Trump faced growing pressure from...
WorldNews Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldBusiness Insider

Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump'

 Political reporters in Washington, D.C., have been saying a lot of Republicans in Congress privately despise President Trump, but few...
Upworthy

What We Know About a Suddenly Important Michigan Elections Board

 Its work is usually routine, but thanks to a push by President Trump and other Republicans to overturn the election results, the Michigan Board of State...
NYTimes.com