Thanksgiving myths: Don't believe everything your teacher told you about the Pilgrims

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Thanksgiving myths: Don't believe everything your teacher told you about the PilgrimsFrom the landing on Plymouth Rock to the harmonious feast with the native Wampanoags, the story about the Pilgrims is rife with myth and inaccuracy.
 
Pilgrims (Plymouth Colony) Pilgrims (Plymouth Colony) Early settlers of Plymouth Colony in Massachusetts


Plymouth Rock Plymouth Rock United States historic place


Wampanoag Wampanoag Native American ethnic group

After a summer of racial reckoning, is America ready to learn the truth about Thanksgiving?

 The narrative that underpins the traditional Thanksgiving story is built on myths about the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag and their relationship.
USATODAY.com

