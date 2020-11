You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hundreds join protest against Germany's COVID-19 restrictions in Berlin



Hundreds of protesters descended on Berlin to demonstrate against the country's COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday (November 22). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published 2 hours ago Talking Points: Gov. Walz Talks New COID Restrictions



As the first weekend under new COVID restrictions comes to a close in Minnesota, Esme Murphy talks with Gov. Tim Walz (1:32).WCCO 4 News At 10 - November 22, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 01:32 Published 8 hours ago Restaurants Rely On Carry-Out Meals To Get Through Holidays



Coronavirus restrictions have put many restaurants in crisis across the state, but this week, many restaurants are trying to make up for the financial carnage with Thanksgiving carry-out. CBS 2's.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:37 Published 12 hours ago