Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden expected to announce Antony Blinken, Linda Thomas-Greenfield to high-level positions

CBS News Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to announce his Cabinet picks as early as Tuesday, with longtime aide Antony Blinken anticipated as his choice for secretary of state. Seasoned diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield is expected to be named ambassador to the United Nations but, as Nikole Killion explains, neither candidate can be properly vetted just yet.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tony Blinken Tony Blinken American government official

China hopeful as Biden to name secretary of state [Video]

China hopeful as Biden to name secretary of state

China's foreign ministry said on Monday that Beijing hoped to have a "healthy and stable relationship development" with U.S., after a source said President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Antony Blinken as secretary of state.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:35Published
Blinken is Biden's secretary of state pick: source [Video]

Blinken is Biden's secretary of state pick: source

Joe Biden will pick Antony Blinken as U.S. secretary of state, a person close to the president-elect's transition said on Sunday (November 22). Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:31Published

Antony Blinken: Biden's secretary of state nominee is sharp break with Trump era

 After reports first emerged on Sunday night that Antony Blinken would be secretary of state in the Biden administration, one particular interview from his past..
WorldNews

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

More Republicans acknowledge Biden's victory, as two key states set to certify election results

 Michigan and Pennsylvania are expected on Monday to certify their election results declaring President-elect Joe Biden as the winner in both states. Meanwhile,..
CBS News
Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump [Video]

Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump

Georgia recounted nearly 5 million votes as part of an audit required by a new state law.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

Linda Thomas-Greenfield Linda Thomas-Greenfield American diplomat

'A diplomatic powerhouse': Biden will nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield as UN ambassador, reports say

 Biden's nomination of Thomas-Greenfield would elevate a Black woman and career foreign service official to the high-profile position.
USATODAY.com

Biden expected to pick Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.N. ambassador

 Veteran diplomat is expected to focus on restoring trust and professionalism to the State Department, with a particular focus on diversity.
CBS News

Cabinet (government) Cabinet (government) Group of high ranking officials, usually representing the executive branch of government

Biden expected to announce Treasury secretary and other Cabinet picks

 President-elect Joe Biden is expecting to name more members of his Cabinet this week, but President Trump is continuing to block the presidential transition...
CBS News
Biden To Announce Cabinet Picks [Video]

Biden To Announce Cabinet Picks

Washington (CNN) President-elect Joe Biden will announce his first Cabinet picks on Tuesday, two key members of his transition team said on Sunday, forging ahead with plans for his administration as President Donald Trump continues to deny the legitimacy of Biden's win. "President-elect Biden will be announcing members -- Cabinet nominees this week.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Biden to announce first Cabinet picks this week

 The incoming administration still has no formal access to current government officials.
CBS News

Biden to announce first Cabinet picks this week, Symone Sanders says

 Biden-Harris adviser Symone Sanders says the president-elect will announce his first picks for his Cabinet on Tuesday.
CBS News

United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: UN urges protection of civilians

 People in the region's capital are told to "save themselves" as the army advances on the city.
BBC News

Global artists celebrate UN anniversary

 Angelique Kidjo and Skip Marley are among several global artists performing social justice anthems for an online fundraising concert celebrating the..
USATODAY.com