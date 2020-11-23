Biden expected to announce Antony Blinken, Linda Thomas-Greenfield to high-level positions
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to announce his Cabinet picks as early as Tuesday, with longtime aide Antony Blinken anticipated as his choice for secretary of state. Seasoned diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield is expected to be named ambassador to the United Nations but, as Nikole Killion explains, neither candidate can be properly vetted just yet.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tony Blinken American government official
China hopeful as Biden to name secretary of state
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:35Published
Blinken is Biden's secretary of state pick: source
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:31Published
Antony Blinken: Biden's secretary of state nominee is sharp break with Trump eraAfter reports first emerged on Sunday night that Antony Blinken would be secretary of state in the Biden administration, one particular interview from his past..
WorldNews
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
More Republicans acknowledge Biden's victory, as two key states set to certify election resultsMichigan and Pennsylvania are expected on Monday to certify their election results declaring President-elect Joe Biden as the winner in both states. Meanwhile,..
CBS News
Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Linda Thomas-Greenfield American diplomat
'A diplomatic powerhouse': Biden will nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield as UN ambassador, reports sayBiden's nomination of Thomas-Greenfield would elevate a Black woman and career foreign service official to the high-profile position.
USATODAY.com
Biden expected to pick Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.N. ambassadorVeteran diplomat is expected to focus on restoring trust and professionalism to the State Department, with a particular focus on diversity.
CBS News
Cabinet (government) Group of high ranking officials, usually representing the executive branch of government
Biden expected to announce Treasury secretary and other Cabinet picksPresident-elect Joe Biden is expecting to name more members of his Cabinet this week, but President Trump is continuing to block the presidential transition...
CBS News
Biden To Announce Cabinet Picks
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Biden to announce first Cabinet picks this weekThe incoming administration still has no formal access to current government officials.
CBS News
Biden to announce first Cabinet picks this week, Symone Sanders saysBiden-Harris adviser Symone Sanders says the president-elect will announce his first picks for his Cabinet on Tuesday.
CBS News
United Nations Intergovernmental organization
Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: UN urges protection of civiliansPeople in the region's capital are told to "save themselves" as the army advances on the city.
BBC News
Global artists celebrate UN anniversaryAngelique Kidjo and Skip Marley are among several global artists performing social justice anthems for an online fundraising concert celebrating the..
USATODAY.com