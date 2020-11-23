Pope Francis’ book explores George Floyd, virus skeptics
Monday, 23 November 2020 () Pope Francis is supporting demands for racial justice in the wake of the U.S. police killing of George Floyd and is blasting COVID-19 skeptics and the media that spread their conspiracies in a new book penned during the Vatican’s coronavirus lockdown.
