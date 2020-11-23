Pope Francis’ book explores George Floyd, virus skeptics

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Pope Francis book backs George Floyd protests, blasts virus skeptics His ghostwriter said he hopes a more colloquial English-speaking pope will resonate with English-speaking readers and believers.

Newsday 4 days ago



Pope Francis backs George Floyd protests, slams COVID-19 skeptics in book Pope Francis defended protests against police brutality after George Floyd's death and blasted demonstrations against COVID-19...

Upworthy 3 days ago



Pope blasts today's nationalist-populist leaders: 'reminds me of the 1930's' In his new book, 'Let Us Dream,' Francis demands racial justice in the wake of the U.S. police killing of George Floyd, denounces Trumpist populism and blasts...

Haaretz 3 days ago



