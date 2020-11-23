AstraZeneca/Oxford Vaccine 70% Effective at Tackling Coronavirus

Virologist welcomes news of 70% efficacy for Oxford vaccine



Interview with Lancaster University virologist Muhammad Munir, following thenews that the Oxford vaccine is up to 90% effective against coronavirus. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published 19 minutes ago

"I think it's marvellous''- Brits react to vaccine news



Londoners welcomed the news on Monday that Britain's AstraZeneca vaccine for the coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects, giving the world another important tool to.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35 Published 34 minutes ago