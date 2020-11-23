Global  
 

AstraZeneca/Oxford Vaccine 70% Effective at Tackling Coronavirus

Newsmax Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
A coronavirus vaccine developed by drug firm AstraZeneca and Oxford University has shown 70 percent effectiveness in trials involved 23,000 people, they said in a statement on Monday. The announcement...
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: AstraZeneca, Oxford say their vaccine is up to 90% effective

AstraZeneca, Oxford say their vaccine is up to 90% effective 00:21

 U.K.-based pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and England's University of Oxford announced Monday that late-stage trials show their COVID-19 vaccine was up to 90% effective in preventing the disease. Story: https://bit.ly/397Xva7

Virologist welcomes news of 70% efficacy for Oxford vaccine [Video]

Virologist welcomes news of 70% efficacy for Oxford vaccine

Interview with Lancaster University virologist Muhammad Munir, following thenews that the Oxford vaccine is up to 90% effective against coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
"I think it's marvellous''- Brits react to vaccine news [Video]

"I think it's marvellous''- Brits react to vaccine news

Londoners welcomed the news on Monday that Britain's AstraZeneca vaccine for the coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects, giving the world another important tool to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published
William congratulates Oxford University over vaccine breakthrough [Video]

William congratulates Oxford University over vaccine breakthrough

The Duke of Cambridge has congratulated Oxford researchers via a video callafter their vaccine was found to be up to 90% effective in preventingCovid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: AstraZeneca says Oxford vaccine 'highly effective' prevention

 AstraZeneca said today that late stage trials of its Covid-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University were "highly effective" in preventing disease.The results...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •NYTimes.comUpworthyBusiness InsidereuronewsDeutsche WelleCBS NewsInvezzDenver Post

DAX Rises On Vaccine Optimism

 German stocks advanced Monday on optimism over the possibility of an early rollout of coronavirus vaccine after the Oxford University and British pharmaceutical...
RTTNews

Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine shows high efficacy, and is cheaper to make and easier to store

 Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine, being developed in partnership with drugmaker AstraZeneca, has shown to be 70.4% effective in preliminary results from...
TechCrunch Also reported by •SBSCBS NewsInvezzDenver Post