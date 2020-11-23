Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Grateful Residents Wait Hours At Free Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaways In Miami

cbs4.com Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The coronavirus pandemic has led to an unusually high demand for food. With so many people out of work, long lines around food distribution sites are always long including free Thanksgiving turkey giveaways at half a dozen sites on Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Appreciative and Grateful Residents Wait Hours At Free Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaways In Miami

Appreciative and Grateful Residents Wait Hours At Free Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaways In Miami 02:58

 The coronavirus pandemic has led to an unusually high demand for food. With so many people out of work, long lines around food distribution sites are always long including free Thanksgiving turkey giveaways at half a dozen sites on Monday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tampa Bay area law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need during the pandemic [Video]

Tampa Bay area law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need during the pandemic

Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back during the pandemic. Story: https://bit.ly/3pWt24W

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:20Published
Frozen Turkey Giveaway In West Philadelphia Helps Residents Ahead Of Thanksgiving [Video]

Frozen Turkey Giveaway In West Philadelphia Helps Residents Ahead Of Thanksgiving

There will be two more giveaways on Saturday and two more on Monday.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:41Published
St. Matthew's House turkey giveaways [Video]

St. Matthew's House turkey giveaways

St. Matthew's House has a few turkey giveaway events left before Thanksgiving.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:41Published