Grateful Residents Wait Hours At Free Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaways In Miami
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The coronavirus pandemic has led to an unusually high demand for food. With so many people out of work, long lines around food distribution sites are always long including free Thanksgiving turkey giveaways at half a dozen sites on Monday.
