Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Muslim Women Are Everything’ Turns the Page on Stereotypes

NYTimes.com Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Dr. Seema Yasmin’s book, born from her frustration with narrow, one-sided narratives about Muslim women, breaks apart tired old tropes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Seema Yasmin Seema Yasmin British writer and medical doctor


Related videos from verified sources

'Love jihad a cancer': Union minister wants law in Bihar like UP, MP, others [Video]

'Love jihad a cancer': Union minister wants law in Bihar like UP, MP, others

Union minister Giriraj Singh commented on the issue of 'love jihad' and the plans of many states to formulate laws against it. 'Love jihad' is a conspiracy to convert Hindu women, alleged by some..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:02Published
Case registered against man for giving triple talaq to wife in Indore [Video]

Case registered against man for giving triple talaq to wife in Indore

A woman filed complaint against his husband for giving him triple talaq in MP's Indore, said police. "On October 3, a woman informed police that her husband was performing a second marriage which was..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published