Tis the season: White House Christmas Tree arrives

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
First Lady Melania Trump Monday took delivery of the White House Christmas tree. The tree, an 18 and 1/2 foot tall Fraser fir, is from Dan and Bryan Trees in West Virginia and is destined for the White House's Blue Room. (Nov. 23)
 
