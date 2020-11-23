Tis the season: White House Christmas Tree arrives
First Lady Melania Trump Monday took delivery of the White House Christmas tree. The tree, an 18 and 1/2 foot tall Fraser fir, is from Dan and Bryan Trees in West Virginia and is destined for the White House's Blue Room. (Nov. 23)
