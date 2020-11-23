Nevada Will Undergo 3-Week 'Statewide Pause' as Virus Cases Climb

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nevada governor announces new restrictions



Gov. Sisolak has announced Nevada will start a 3-week statewide pause at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 24. During the statewide pause, Gov. Sisolak says masks are mandatory at all times when around people not in.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:39 Published 1 day ago COVID-19 cases continue to climb nationwide



COVID-19 cases continue to climb nationwide - including here in Nevada. Doctors are warning the months ahead will bring another wave of the deadly disease - and our state is certainly no exception. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:23 Published 6 days ago St. Luke's pauses elective surgeries due to increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations



As COVID-19 cases skyrocket across the state along with hospitalizations, St. Luke's is "forced" to pause some elective surgeries, the hospital system announced Thursday. As COVID-19 cases skyrocket.. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 02:15 Published 1 week ago