Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nevada Will Undergo 3-Week 'Statewide Pause' as Virus Cases Climb

Newsmax Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The state of Nevada will be under a "statewide pause" for the next three weeks, Fox News reports. In an attempt to curb the number of rising coronavirus cases, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced new coronavirus restrictions, including an enhanced mask mandate and capacity limits...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Nevada's statewide pause starts at midnight

Nevada's statewide pause starts at midnight 02:24

 Nevada's statewide pause starts at midnight due to spike in COVID-19 cases.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nevada governor announces new restrictions [Video]

Nevada governor announces new restrictions

Gov. Sisolak has announced Nevada will start a 3-week statewide pause at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 24. During the statewide pause, Gov. Sisolak says masks are mandatory at all times when around people not in..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:39Published
COVID-19 cases continue to climb nationwide [Video]

COVID-19 cases continue to climb nationwide

COVID-19 cases continue to climb nationwide - including here in Nevada. Doctors are warning the months ahead will bring another wave of the deadly disease - and our state is certainly no exception.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:23Published
St. Luke's pauses elective surgeries due to increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations [Video]

St. Luke's pauses elective surgeries due to increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations

As COVID-19 cases skyrocket across the state along with hospitalizations, St. Luke's is "forced" to pause some elective surgeries, the hospital system announced Thursday. As COVID-19 cases skyrocket..

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:15Published