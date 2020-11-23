Nevada Will Undergo 3-Week 'Statewide Pause' as Virus Cases Climb
Monday, 23 November 2020 () The state of Nevada will be under a "statewide pause" for the next three weeks, Fox News reports. In an attempt to curb the number of rising coronavirus cases, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced new coronavirus restrictions, including an enhanced mask mandate and capacity limits...
