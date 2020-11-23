United Nations says a humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Ethiopia
The United Nations says a humanitarian crisis is currently unfolding in Ethiopia. The federal government there has launched what many people are calling an ethnic war on the northern Tigray region. UNICEF says some 2.3 million children in Ethiopia are in urgent need of assistance. UNICEF's James Elder joins CBSN for a closer look at the situation.
