Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

United Nations says a humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Ethiopia

CBS News Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The United Nations says a humanitarian crisis is currently unfolding in Ethiopia. The federal government there has launched what many people are calling an ethnic war on the northern Tigray region. UNICEF says some 2.3 million children in Ethiopia are in urgent need of assistance. UNICEF's James Elder joins CBSN for a closer look at the situation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Ethiopia: Thousands flee Tigray to Sudan border.

Ethiopia: Thousands flee Tigray to Sudan border. 02:32

 The conflict in Ethiopia is forcing thousands of people to flee from Tigray into neighbouring Sudan.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ethiopia Ethiopia Country in East Africa

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Fears of a march into guerrilla warfare

 The government is hoping for a quick victory in Tigray but it may not be that simple.
BBC News
Ethiopia-Tigray conflict: Ethiopian PM rejects international 'interference' in crisis [Video]

Ethiopia-Tigray conflict: Ethiopian PM rejects international 'interference' in crisis

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:36Published
Ethiopia-Tigray conflict: UN warns of 'humanitarian disaster' [Video]

Ethiopia-Tigray conflict: UN warns of 'humanitarian disaster'

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:32Published

Ethiopian PM says troops ordered to move on Tigray capital

 Ethiopia's Prime Minister says the Army has been ordered to move on the embattled Tigray regional capital after his 72-hour ultimatum ended for Tigray leaders to..
New Zealand Herald

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: PM declares assault on regional capital Mekelle

 PM Abiy Ahmed says the military will try not to harm civilians and urged people to stay at home.
BBC News

United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

Coronavirus and gender: More chores for women set back gains in equality

 Women take on the burden of unpaid chores during Covid, UN data shows, threatening gender equality.
BBC News

United Nations calls on Israel to lift 'severe' blockade of Gaza Strip

 Israel's blockade of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip has cost the seaside territory as much as US$16.7 billion (NZ$23.85b) in economic losses and sent poverty and..
New Zealand Herald

'Remember Abbottabad!' India slams Pak for presenting 'dossier of lies' at UN

 India on Tuesday lambasted Islamabad for presenting a "dossier of lies" against New Delhi at the United Nations, saying "concocting documents and peddling false..
IndiaTimes

Joe Biden introduces his foreign policy and national security team

 President-elect Joe Biden held a press event in Wilmington, Delaware, to introduce key members of his future administration: Antony Blinken, his nominee for..
CBS News

UNICEF UNICEF

12% India Covid cases among those under 20: Unicef

 Nearly 12% of Covid-19 infections in India are among children and adolescents under 20 years whereas globally, they accounted for 11% of infections, a new report..
IndiaTimes

ER doctor says closing schools alone won't stop coronavirus from spreading

 Public schools in New York City have gone back to all-remote learning. The decision comes as a new report from the U.N. Children's Fund warns of a "lost..
CBS News

Unicef: 25% of schoolkids from Covid-hit families may drop out

 Community volunteers who reached out to 300 habitations in 12 districts across seven states in August- September found children engaged as paid worker or pushed..
IndiaTimes
Artist aims to raise millions with giant canvas [Video]

Artist aims to raise millions with giant canvas

A British artist who partnered up with UNICEF and UNESCO looks to raise up to $30 million from selling what he says will be the world's largest-ever painting on a canvas, and donating proceedings to children's charities.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31Published

Tigray Region Tigray Region State in northern Ethiopia

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tigrayans flee to Sudan, leave families behind in Ethiopia [Video]

Tigrayans flee to Sudan, leave families behind in Ethiopia

Many of the families fleeing the fighting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region have been separated in the exodus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published
Sudan struggles to shelter influx of Ethiopian refugees [Video]

Sudan struggles to shelter influx of Ethiopian refugees

The dire humanitarian situation escalates along Ethiopia's border with Sudan - close to 40,000 people have fled the fighting and are in desperate need of help.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:56Published
Conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region pushes refugees to Sudan [Video]

Conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region pushes refugees to Sudan

Ethiopian federal government attacks Tigray region where rights groups say many civilians were killed.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published

Related news from verified sources

1 person under 20 infected with HIV every 100 seconds: UNICEF

 Approximately once every minute and 40 seconds, a child or young person under the age of 20 was infected with HIV last year, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesHindu

Coronavirus: UNICEF warns of 'lost generation' as virus hits children's services

 With health services disrupted and poverty soaring due to the pandemic, "the future of an entire generation is at risk," warned UNICEF. The agency called on...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •allAfrica.comNYTimes.comMENAFN.com

United Nations says a humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Ethiopia

 The United Nations says a humanitarian crisis is currently unfolding in Ethiopia. The federal government there has launched what many people are calling an...
CBS News