Gun-toting Congresswoman-elect Lauren Boebert may carry Glock at Capitol

Denver Post Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
A firearms-toting congresswoman-elect who owns a gun-themed restaurant in Rifle, Colorado, has already asked Capitol Police about carrying her weapon on Capitol grounds, her office has acknowledged. If she does so, she apparently won't be alone.
