GM Recalls 7 Million Vehicles For Airbag Problems

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources After Arguing With NHTSA For Four Years, GM To Recall 7 Million Vehicles



CNN reports seven million GM pickups and SUVs worldwide are being recalled. The recall centers on a defect in Japanese airbags made by now-bankrupt Takata. The defect caused the bags to explode,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 52 minutes ago Philadelphia Public Schools Superintendent Says Penn Donation Of $100 Million Will Go Long Way



Dr. Hite said the funds will be used to remediate problems in Philadelphia's aging schools, like lead and asbestos. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:39 Published 4 days ago UK to Ban Sales of New Gasoline and Diesel Cars by 2030



UK to Ban Sales of New Gasoline and Diesel Cars by 2030. The U.K. initially planned to ban the sale of new cars that run on only gasoline or diesel by 2035. . On Wednesday, the U.K... Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:24 Published 5 days ago