GM Recalls 7 Million Vehicles For Airbag Problems

cbs4.com Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Do you own a GM pickup truck or SUV? Those who do need to know that GM is recalling 7 million pickups and SUVs worldwide with airbags made by the same manufacturer whose airbags are linked to at least 17 deaths in the United States.
