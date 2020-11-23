Two Baltimore Ravens players test positive for COVID-19

Reggaeton Phenom Bad Bunny Tests Positive For COVID-19



Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. CNN reports the artist has had to cancel his performance at the American Music Awards on Sunday. Bad Bunny was scheduled to perform his hit "Dákiti" with Jhay Cortez live for the first time. The multi-platinum artist won two AMAs, "Favorite Male Artist -- Latin" and "Favorite Album -- Latin" for his sophomore solo album, "YHLQMDLG.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970