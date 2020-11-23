Global  
 

Seven Letter Poll: 79 Percent of Trump Voters Say Election 'Stolen'

Newsmax Monday, 23 November 2020
A majority of President Donald Trump voters say the election was stolen from the president and they would like to see him run again in 2024 if Joe Biden is ultimately declared the next president, the Washington Examiner reports.
