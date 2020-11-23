Seven Letter Poll: 79 Percent of Trump Voters Say Election 'Stolen'
Monday, 23 November 2020 () A majority of President Donald Trump voters say the election was stolen from the president and they would like to see him run again in 2024 if Joe Biden is ultimately declared the next president, the Washington Examiner reports.
(CNN)The General Services Administration has informed President-elect Joe Biden that the Trump administration is ready to begin the formal transition process, according to a letter from Administrator..
