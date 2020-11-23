Global  
 

Michigan certifies election results and Biden's victory in the state

CBS News Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
President Trump and his allies have been trying unsuccessfully through the courts and other means to overturn Michigan's election results.
News video: Michigan Board of State Canvassers votes to certify election results

Michigan Board of State Canvassers votes to certify election results 05:17

 The Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted to certify election results for the entire state, solidifying Joe Biden's win and giving him the state's 16 electoral votes.

