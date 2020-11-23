AP Top Stories Nov. 23 P

Global  
 

Monday, 23 November 2020
Here are the top stories for Monday, Nov. 23: Biden looks to Obama veterans for key staff picks; States move ahead with election certifications; GM to recall 7 million vehicles; White House Christmas Tree arrives in DC.
 
 In our top stories this morning, Pfizer will seek emergency government approval for its COVID-19 vaccine.WCCO This Morning - Nov. 19, 2020

She's In The Money: Biden Picks Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen To Head Treasury [Video]

President-elect Joe Biden is planning to nominate Janet Yellen to head the Treasury Department. Business Insider reports if the US Senate confirms Yellen, she will be the first woman to hold the job. Yellen served as Fed Chair during President Barack Obama's second term, from 2014 to 2017. President Donald Trump replaced her with Jerome Powell as head of the Fed.

US election: Joe Biden announces top national security staff, signalling U-turn on Donald Trump's 'America First' policies

 President-elect Joe Biden has tapped Obama administration veterans for top national security positions, signalling a stark shift from the Trump administration's..
Janet Yellen: Biden to pick 'first female treasury secretary'

 Janet Yellen served as the head of the America's central bank under Barack Obama.
Wells Fargo announces new campaign to help Americans in need during the pandemic

 Only on "CBS This Morning," Bill Daley, vice chairman of public affairs for Wells Fargo and former White House chief of staff to President Obama, announces a new..
Stocks rally on vaccine news, Yellen speculation [Video]

U.S. stocks started the week on an upswing after another drug company posted positive clinical trial results for a COVID-19 vaccine and reports surfaced that President-Elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen to be the next Treasury secretary. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy [Video]

While President Donald Trump sends his lawyers hither-and-yon to try to overturn the election, President-elect Joe Biden has been busy filling Cabinet slots. HuffPost reports Biden named John Kerry on Monday as his special envoy on climate. He's tasked the former secretary of state with steering a 180-degree turn in US diplomacy on the issue. Kerry will also be advising the incoming Biden administration on the security challenges a warming planet poses.

Michigan certifies election results and Biden's victory in the state

 President Trump and his allies have been trying unsuccessfully through the courts and other means to overturn Michigan's election results.
Michigan Won't Be Helping Trump Overturn Election [Video]

President Donald Trump's efforts to swing the election in his favor are even further away from success. Michigan's four-member Board of State Canvassers voted on Monday to formally certify the state's 16 Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden. Before the vote, the board heard over three hours of testimony and public comments from election officials, party officials, and members of the public.

First lady welcomes White House Christmas tree [Video]

First lady Melania Trump was on hand for the delivery of the White House Christmas Tree on Monday, after it arrived by horse-drawn carriage.

Millions travel for Thanksgiving despite warnings [Video]

[NFA] The U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened over 3 million passengers this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, its busiest weekend since mid-March, as people ignored a call from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) not to travel. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Tis the season: White House Christmas Tree arrives

 First Lady Melania Trump Monday took delivery of the White House Christmas tree. The tree, an 18 and 1/2 foot tall Fraser fir, is from Dan and Bryan Trees in..
GM abandons Trump’s war against California’s pollution powers

 US President Donald Trump speaks with General Motors CEO Mary Barra during a meeting with automobile industry leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in..
A nonbinary version of the Flash will join 'Justice League' [Video]

The character will be revealed in 'DC's Merry Multiverse' on Dec. 9.

Congress has few days left in D.C. this year and it could mean higher bills for you come January [Video]

Student loan and eviction protections, as well as unemployment benefits, are among the host of pandemic related government programs set to end by the end of the year unless Congress acts.

