AP Top Stories Nov. 23 P
Here are the top stories for Monday, Nov. 23: Biden looks to Obama veterans for key staff picks; States move ahead with election certifications; GM to recall 7 million vehicles; White House Christmas Tree arrives in DC.
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
She's In The Money: Biden Picks Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen To Head Treasury
US election: Joe Biden announces top national security staff, signalling U-turn on Donald Trump's 'America First' policiesPresident-elect Joe Biden has tapped Obama administration veterans for top national security positions, signalling a stark shift from the Trump administration's..
New Zealand Herald
Janet Yellen: Biden to pick 'first female treasury secretary'Janet Yellen served as the head of the America's central bank under Barack Obama.
BBC News
Wells Fargo announces new campaign to help Americans in need during the pandemicOnly on "CBS This Morning," Bill Daley, vice chairman of public affairs for Wells Fargo and former White House chief of staff to President Obama, announces a new..
CBS News
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Stocks rally on vaccine news, Yellen speculation
Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy
Michigan certifies election results and Biden's victory in the statePresident Trump and his allies have been trying unsuccessfully through the courts and other means to overturn Michigan's election results.
CBS News
Michigan Won't Be Helping Trump Overturn Election
White House Christmas tree
First lady welcomes White House Christmas tree
Millions travel for Thanksgiving despite warnings
Tis the season: White House Christmas Tree arrivesFirst Lady Melania Trump Monday took delivery of the White House Christmas tree. The tree, an 18 and 1/2 foot tall Fraser fir, is from Dan and Bryan Trees in..
USATODAY.com
Washington, D.C. Capital district of the United States of America
GM abandons Trump’s war against California’s pollution powersUS President Donald Trump speaks with General Motors CEO Mary Barra during a meeting with automobile industry leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in..
The Verge
A nonbinary version of the Flash will join 'Justice League'
Congress has few days left in D.C. this year and it could mean higher bills for you come January
