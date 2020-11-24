Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ken Jennings named interim "Jeopardy!" host

CBS News Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Former "Jeopardy!" contestant Ken Jennings will serve as the first of multiple interim hosts of the show following Alex Trebek's death.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ken Jennings Ken Jennings American game show contestant and writer

'Jeopardy!' returning to production Nov. 30 following Alex Trebek's death; Ken Jennings interim host

 Ken Jennings will be the first interim host of "Jeopardy!" when the show goes into production Nov. 30, following the death of legendary Alex Trebek.
USATODAY.com

Ken Jennings Will Be First Guest Host of 'Jeopardy!' After Trebek Episodes

 "Jeopardy!" will have a series of interim guest hosts following Alex Trebek's passing and first up is the show's 'Greatest of All Time' ... Ken Jennings. Sony..
TMZ.com

Alex Trebek Alex Trebek Canadian-American television personality

"Jeopardy!" will resume production with a new interim host

 The show said it will have a "series" of interim hosts before announcing a permanent replacement for Alex Trebek.
CBS News

Alex Trebek's Message for World Pancreatic Cancer Day Opens 'Jeopardy!'

 Alex Trebek's heroism has never been more evident than it will be on tonight's episode of "Jeopardy!" -- it features a bittersweet message he made just for this..
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Who will replace Alex Trebek as 'Jeopardy!' host? Meet the top candidates [Video]

Who will replace Alex Trebek as 'Jeopardy!' host? Meet the top candidates

Who will replace Alex Trebek as 'Jeopardy!' host? Meet the top candidates

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:32Published
Who Will Replace Alex Trebek as Jeopardy Host? Some Say Donald Trump [Video]

Who Will Replace Alex Trebek as Jeopardy Host? Some Say Donald Trump

Bookmakers are taking bets on who will replace Jeopardy host Alex Trebek. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:36Published
Alex Trebek Dead at 80 [Video]

Alex Trebek Dead at 80

Alex Trebek , Dead at 80. The beloved “Jeopardy!” host died after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Trebek hosted “Jeopardy!” , since 1984. A representative for the show confirmed the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Ken Jennings and Others to Guest Host ‘Jeopardy!’ Following Alex Trebek’s Death
Extra Also reported by •CBS NewsJust JaredE! OnlineUpworthyUSATODAY.comTMZ.com

Google Search honors Alex Trebek with Jeopardy easter egg

 This month saw the passing of Alex Trebek, the longtime host of Jeopardy and a global icon. To honor Trebek’s life and legacy, Google Search has introduced a...
9to5Google Also reported by •CBS News

Alex Trebek Was Cremated, Final Resting Place Revealed

 Details about Alex Trebek‘s final resting place have been revealed. The longtime Jeopardy host passed away on November 8 at the age of 80 following a battle...
Just Jared Also reported by •TMZ.com