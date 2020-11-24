Ken Jennings named interim "Jeopardy!" host
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Former "Jeopardy!" contestant Ken Jennings will serve as the first of multiple interim hosts of the show following Alex Trebek's death.
Ken Jennings American game show contestant and writer
'Jeopardy!' returning to production Nov. 30 following Alex Trebek's death; Ken Jennings interim hostKen Jennings will be the first interim host of "Jeopardy!" when the show goes into production Nov. 30, following the death of legendary Alex Trebek.
USATODAY.com
Ken Jennings Will Be First Guest Host of 'Jeopardy!' After Trebek Episodes"Jeopardy!" will have a series of interim guest hosts following Alex Trebek's passing and first up is the show's 'Greatest of All Time' ... Ken Jennings. Sony..
TMZ.com
Alex Trebek Canadian-American television personality
"Jeopardy!" will resume production with a new interim hostThe show said it will have a "series" of interim hosts before announcing a permanent replacement for Alex Trebek.
CBS News
Alex Trebek's Message for World Pancreatic Cancer Day Opens 'Jeopardy!'Alex Trebek's heroism has never been more evident than it will be on tonight's episode of "Jeopardy!" -- it features a bittersweet message he made just for this..
TMZ.com
