Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trial shows up to 90% effectiveness

CBS News Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford is up to 90% effective in preventing the disease, with clinical trials also showing that it may stop transmission among people. Charlie D'Agata continues our series "Racing to a Cure."
News video: AstraZeneca, 3rd Major COVID-19 Vaccine, Shown to Be Effective and Cheaper

 AstraZeneca, 3rd Major COVID-19 Vaccine, Shown to Be Effective and Cheaper. On Monday, the drugmaker announced the "exciting results" based on an analysis of trials in the U.K. and Brazil. Because the vaccine can be stored at fridge temperatures, it can be distributed around the world using the...

AstraZeneca vaccine brings more hope as hospitalizations soar

 The AstraZeneca vaccine created with Oxford University is another sign of hope for the world as cases and hospitalizations run rampant. Dr. Amesh Adalja joins..
CBS News
William congratulates Oxford University over vaccine breakthrough [Video]

William congratulates Oxford University over vaccine breakthrough

The Duke of Cambridge has congratulated Oxford researchers via a video callafter their vaccine was found to be up to 90% effective in preventingCovid-19.

Van-Tam: Oxford vaccine easier to use and deploy [Video]

Van-Tam: Oxford vaccine easier to use and deploy

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has said the Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to use and easier to deploy over other vaccines due to the temperature it can be held at. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Trial volunteer amazed by speed of Oxford vaccine success [Video]

Trial volunteer amazed by speed of Oxford vaccine success

Interview with Jack Sommers, a volunteer on the AstraZeneca and OxfordUniversity Covid-19 trial, said it was hard to believe how quickly scientistshad developed the vaccine. Mr Sommers experienced mild side effects – aslightly raised temperature and a pain in his shoulder – while Ms Hurst feltnone at all. Volunteers receive no information about how the trial is going sohave been following the progress in the media along with everybody else. AndMr Sommers said that, while he had been very pleased to read about positiveresults from other vaccines such as that developed by Pfizer, there was aspecial feeling about this one.

AstraZeneca awaiting 'relatively fast' vaccine approval from the EU, executive says [Video]

AstraZeneca awaiting 'relatively fast' vaccine approval from the EU, executive says

The company's Executive Vice President for Europe and Canada told Euronews that once approved the vaccine could be distributed "very fast" across all EU member states.View on euronews

Infectious disease specialist explains why AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine can vary in effectiveness

 AstraZeneca announced Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine is up to 90% effective and even shows signs of reducing asymptomatic spread. It's effectiveness varied..
CBS News

Oxford vaccine ‘70% effective’, may get India nod by year-end

 Armed with interim findings of the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trials — which showed 70% effectiveness in preventing people from getting infected —..
IndiaTimes

ER doctor discusses AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and a new antibody treatment

 With one week left in November, the U.S. has already seen its highest monthly coronavirus case total. This comes as AstraZeneca announced that trials show its..
CBS News

AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine up to 90% effective, late stage trials show

 Another potential coronavirus vaccine is showing promising results. Charlie D'Agata reports from Oxford University in England on the AstraZeneca vaccine trial.
CBS News

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine showing effectiveness in older adults

 Progress is quickly being made in the race for a coronavirus vaccine. AstraZeneca says the vaccine it is developing at Oxford University in London is highly..
CBS News

Phase 2 results of Oxford, AstraZeneca vaccine trial show promising results

 Scientists in England say the latest results of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine show it's safe and provokes an immune response. It joins a growing list of vaccine..
CBS News

San Diegans can participate in AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine trial [Video]

San Diegans can participate in AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine trial

San Diegans can participate in AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial, which recently showed 90 percent effectiveness under a certain dosage

Stocks rally on vaccine news, Yellen speculation [Video]

Stocks rally on vaccine news, Yellen speculation

U.S. stocks started the week on an upswing after another drug company posted positive clinical trial results for a COVID-19 vaccine and reports surfaced that President-Elect Joe Biden plans to nominate..

South Florida doctor optimistic about AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

South Florida doctor optimistic about AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Encouraging news on Monday on a vaccine for the coronavirus. Drug maker AstraZeneca reported its vaccine in an overseas trial is showing somewhere between 62% and 90% effective.

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in elderly

 AstraZeneca and Oxford University researchers expect to release late-stage trial results by Christmas.
The Age Also reported by •The VergeCBS NewsCBC.caFXstreet.comWorldNewsRTTNewsTechCrunchBelfast Telegraph

AstraZeneca and Oxford University's vaccine is effective at preventing COVID-19, trial results suggest. Here's everything we know so far.

 AstraZeneca and The University of Oxford's covid-19 vaccine is 70% effective, the groups say. Here's everything we know about the vaccine so far.
Business Insider Also reported by •CBS NewsCBC.caFXstreet.com

European Stocks Edge Higher

 European stocks traded slightly higher on Friday as increased hopes around vaccines offset concerns over rising Covid-19 cases. European Commission President...
RTTNews