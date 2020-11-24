Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trial shows up to 90% effectiveness
The coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford is up to 90% effective in preventing the disease, with clinical trials also showing that it may stop transmission among people. Charlie D'Agata continues our series "Racing to a Cure."
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
University of Oxford Collegiate research university in Oxford, England
AstraZeneca vaccine brings more hope as hospitalizations soarThe AstraZeneca vaccine created with Oxford University is another sign of hope for the world as cases and hospitalizations run rampant. Dr. Amesh Adalja joins..
CBS News
William congratulates Oxford University over vaccine breakthrough
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
Van-Tam: Oxford vaccine easier to use and deploy
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:20Published
Trial volunteer amazed by speed of Oxford vaccine success
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
AstraZeneca British-Swedish pharmaceutical company
AstraZeneca awaiting 'relatively fast' vaccine approval from the EU, executive says
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 05:19Published
Infectious disease specialist explains why AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine can vary in effectivenessAstraZeneca announced Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine is up to 90% effective and even shows signs of reducing asymptomatic spread. It's effectiveness varied..
CBS News
Oxford vaccine ‘70% effective’, may get India nod by year-endArmed with interim findings of the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trials — which showed 70% effectiveness in preventing people from getting infected —..
IndiaTimes
Charlie D'Agata
ER doctor discusses AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and a new antibody treatmentWith one week left in November, the U.S. has already seen its highest monthly coronavirus case total. This comes as AstraZeneca announced that trials show its..
CBS News
AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine up to 90% effective, late stage trials showAnother potential coronavirus vaccine is showing promising results. Charlie D'Agata reports from Oxford University in England on the AstraZeneca vaccine trial.
CBS News
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine showing effectiveness in older adultsProgress is quickly being made in the race for a coronavirus vaccine. AstraZeneca says the vaccine it is developing at Oxford University in London is highly..
CBS News
Phase 2 results of Oxford, AstraZeneca vaccine trial show promising resultsScientists in England say the latest results of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine show it's safe and provokes an immune response. It joins a growing list of vaccine..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources