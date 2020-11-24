Global  
 

Miami hospital preparing for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

CBS News Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
CBS News was granted rare access into Jackson Memorial Hospital's COVID-19 ward and the extremely cold freezer where the coronavirus vaccine will be stored.
Miami hospital prepares for coronavirus vaccine distribution

 CBS News got rare access inside Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami that will be among the first to receive Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. Mireya Villarreal shows..
CBS News

How Hispanic Voters Swung Miami Right

 Many expected that liberal young Hispanic voters would propel a Democratic wave. But Miami, a city where Hispanics hold the levers of power, confounded..
NYTimes.com

NBA free-agent tracker 2020: Live updates and analysis

 NBA free agency began Friday, and Goran Dragic decided to stay in Miami, which is what the Heat wanted after reaching the 2020 FInals.
USATODAY.com
Covid-19: Arrivals in England to be able to cut quarantine if they pay for test

 People arriving in England can end their self-isolation with a negative test taken after five days.
BBC News

Covid: Explaining the effect of the pandemic for young carers

 Thomas, 16, is a carer for both his parents and caught coronavirus earlier this year.
BBC News

