Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax TV: Evidence Is Trump's 'Hail Mary'

Newsmax Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's election challenge is running out of time, if not support, but evidence can still salvage a "Hail Mary" victory from the clutches of defeat, according to constitutional legal expert Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax TV.
