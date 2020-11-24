Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Infectious disease specialist explains why AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine can vary in effectiveness

CBS News Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
AstraZeneca announced Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine is up to 90% effective and even shows signs of reducing asymptomatic spread. It's effectiveness varied during clinical trials, depending on the dosage, but still averaged 70%. Dr. Uzma Syed, an infection disease specialist at New York's Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and director of Antimicrobial Stewardship Center of Excellence, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss if the variation in effectiveness is something people should be concerned about.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: South Florida doctor optimistic about AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

South Florida doctor optimistic about AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 01:49

 Encouraging news on Monday on a vaccine for the coronavirus. Drug maker AstraZeneca reported its vaccine in an overseas trial is showing somewhere between 62% and 90% effective.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

AstraZeneca British-Swedish pharmaceutical company

Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trial shows up to 90% effectiveness

 The coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford is up to 90% effective in preventing the disease, with clinical trials also..
CBS News

AstraZeneca vaccine brings more hope as hospitalizations soar

 The AstraZeneca vaccine created with Oxford University is another sign of hope for the world as cases and hospitalizations run rampant. Dr. Amesh Adalja joins..
CBS News

Oxford vaccine ‘70% effective’, may get India nod by year-end

 Armed with interim findings of the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trials — which showed 70% effectiveness in preventing people from getting infected —..
IndiaTimes

3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective

 Drugmaker AstraZeneca says that late-stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, buoying the prospects of a relatively cheap, easy-to-store..
USATODAY.com

Elaine Quijano American journalist

Trump administration allows Biden transition to formally begin

 General Services Administration says the official presidential transition process can begin, after weeks of delay. The agency's head, Trump appointee Emily..
CBS News

Biden to nominate Tony Blinken as secretary of state

 President-elect Joe Biden is expected to formally announce foreign policy veteran Antony Blinken as his nominee for secretary of state on Tuesday. Blinken served..
CBS News

When will the official Biden transition begin?

 The General Services Administration, the government agency responsible for authorizing the official presidential transition, has been delaying the process. Ilya..
CBS News

Biden selects Cabinet and national security officials

 President-elect Biden is starting to name his choices for Cabinet and national security positions. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and Politico White..
CBS News

Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center (West Islip, New York) Hospital in New York, United States


Related videos from verified sources

Three vaccines await FDA approval [Video]

Three vaccines await FDA approval

Drug maker Astrazeneca announcing today its vaccine candidate was up to 90 percent effective in large-scale trials.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:55Published
San Diegans can participate in AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine trial [Video]

San Diegans can participate in AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine trial

San Diegans can participate in AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial, which recently showed 90 percent effectiveness under a certain dosage

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:12Published
Ask Dr. Nandi: 3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper [Video]

Ask Dr. Nandi: 3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper

Another COVID-19 vaccine candidate is showing promising results. AstraZeneca is the third company to report a vaccine with a high efficacy rate.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:31Published