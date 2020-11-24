Infectious disease specialist explains why AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine can vary in effectiveness
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
AstraZeneca announced Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine is up to 90% effective and even shows signs of reducing asymptomatic spread. It's effectiveness varied during clinical trials, depending on the dosage, but still averaged 70%. Dr. Uzma Syed, an infection disease specialist at New York's Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and director of Antimicrobial Stewardship Center of Excellence, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss if the variation in effectiveness is something people should be concerned about.
AstraZeneca announced Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine is up to 90% effective and even shows signs of reducing asymptomatic spread. It's effectiveness varied during clinical trials, depending on the dosage, but still averaged 70%. Dr. Uzma Syed, an infection disease specialist at New York's Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and director of Antimicrobial Stewardship Center of Excellence, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss if the variation in effectiveness is something people should be concerned about.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
AstraZeneca British-Swedish pharmaceutical company
Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trial shows up to 90% effectivenessThe coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford is up to 90% effective in preventing the disease, with clinical trials also..
CBS News
AstraZeneca vaccine brings more hope as hospitalizations soarThe AstraZeneca vaccine created with Oxford University is another sign of hope for the world as cases and hospitalizations run rampant. Dr. Amesh Adalja joins..
CBS News
Oxford vaccine ‘70% effective’, may get India nod by year-endArmed with interim findings of the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trials — which showed 70% effectiveness in preventing people from getting infected —..
IndiaTimes
3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effectiveDrugmaker AstraZeneca says that late-stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, buoying the prospects of a relatively cheap, easy-to-store..
USATODAY.com
Elaine Quijano American journalist
Trump administration allows Biden transition to formally beginGeneral Services Administration says the official presidential transition process can begin, after weeks of delay. The agency's head, Trump appointee Emily..
CBS News
Biden to nominate Tony Blinken as secretary of statePresident-elect Joe Biden is expected to formally announce foreign policy veteran Antony Blinken as his nominee for secretary of state on Tuesday. Blinken served..
CBS News
When will the official Biden transition begin?The General Services Administration, the government agency responsible for authorizing the official presidential transition, has been delaying the process. Ilya..
CBS News
Biden selects Cabinet and national security officialsPresident-elect Biden is starting to name his choices for Cabinet and national security positions. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and Politico White..
CBS News
Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center (West Islip, New York) Hospital in New York, United States
Related videos from verified sources