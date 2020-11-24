Global  
 

Ken Jennings: Who Is First 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host?

NPR Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
"There will only ever be one Alex Trebek, but I'm honored to be helping Jeopardy! out with this in January," Jennings, one of the show's all-time top winners, said following the announcement Monday.
 (CNN)Following the death of longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek earlier this month, the quiz show has now announced it will resume production, with a new interim host in the meantime. announced Monday that Ken Jennings, who holds the all-time records for most consecutive games won at 74, will be...

