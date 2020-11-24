Global  
 

China launches mission to bring back moon rocks

Tuesday, 24 November 2020
China launched an ambitious mission on Tuesday to bring back material from the moon's surface for the first time in more than 40 years - an undertaking that could boost human understanding of the moon and of the solar system more generally. (Nov. 24)
 
News video: China Set To Launch Moon Mission, First of Its Kind in 50 Years

 China’s Chang’e-5 probe is about to blast off.

China to Launch Grab-and-Go Mission to the Moon this Month

HAINAN ISLAND, CHINA — After an engine failure scuttled its scheduled launch in 2017, China's Chang'e 5 moon-rock-grabbing mission is now ready to blast off on November 24. The unmanned mission..

China Is Targeting the Moon for Exploration

BEIJING — While the world dreams about getting to Mars, China is targeting the moon for exploration. This means that the moon could soon be a source of conflict between Earth's superpowers because of..

Radiation Levels on the Moon Are Alarmingly High According to New Report

As NASA plans its next Moon mission, new evidence poses new problems.

 China is set to launch an uncrewed mission to the moon that will collect rocks from the lunar surface and bring them back to Earth.
 If successful, the mission will make China only the third country to have retrieved lunar samples, following the United States and the Soviet Union.
