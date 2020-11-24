Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Instructs the GSA to Start Transition Process, Allegations of a Fraud Marred Election

HNGN Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Trump Instructs the GSA to Start Transition Process, Allegations of a Fraud Marred ElectionResistance of Trump to the ex-VP's incoming role changes as Trump allows the transition to go ahead. One of the issues is a fraud marred election that threatens the legitimacy of the ex-VP.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Trump finally gives a green signal, Jo Biden's transition as US President begins|Oneindia News

Trump finally gives a green signal, Jo Biden's transition as US President begins|Oneindia News 01:08

 Finally some signs of truce between US President Donald Trump and the President elect Joe Biden as it emerged that Trump called on his agencies to cooperate. This paves the way for a smooth transition. The General Services Administration acknowledged Joe Biden as the apparent winner of the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A non-traditional transition [Video]

A non-traditional transition

The agency in charge of ascertainment has decided to move forward with funding the transition process so it can begin. Trump has directed his team to cooperate on the transition, but vows to keep up..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:48Published
GSA Tells Biden Team They Can Begin Formal Transition Process [Video]

GSA Tells Biden Team They Can Begin Formal Transition Process

Natalie Brand reports on General Services Administration allowing Biden transition to move forward after delay (11-23-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:24Published
Biden Transition Can Formally Begin [Video]

Biden Transition Can Formally Begin

(CNN)The General Services Administration has informed President-elect Joe Biden that the Trump administration is ready to begin the formal transition process, according to a letter from Administrator..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published